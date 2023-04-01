Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.98 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00015482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

