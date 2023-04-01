Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTV stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

