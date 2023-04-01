Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.