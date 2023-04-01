Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

TFC stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

