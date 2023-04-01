Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

