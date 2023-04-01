Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 10,766 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

