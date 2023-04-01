Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 819 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

