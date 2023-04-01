Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 26,197 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.53% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

