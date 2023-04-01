Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,625 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.