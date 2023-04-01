Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of TTEC worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 2.0 %

TTEC stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.