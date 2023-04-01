Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 465,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Varex Imaging by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 221,610 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $729.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.