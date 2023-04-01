Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilltop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 169,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.