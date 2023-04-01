Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:USPH opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

