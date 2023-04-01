Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $164.96 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

