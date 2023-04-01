Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.64 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

