Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,376 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,375.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

