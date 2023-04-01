Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Excelerate Energy worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 613,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

