Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,489 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

