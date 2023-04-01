Scout Investments Inc. Sells 160,606 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,606 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

