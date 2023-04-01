Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,906 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $395.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.08.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

