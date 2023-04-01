Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ultra Clean worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 501,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Stories

