Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.