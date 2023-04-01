Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,529 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.00% of Stoneridge worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $3,074,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of SRI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

