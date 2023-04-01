Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,601 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

