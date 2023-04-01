Scout Investments Inc. Sells 63,691 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,691 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magnite by 39.3% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth $6,940,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

