Scout Investments Inc. Sells 94,583 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,583 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of THOR Industries worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 190.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

