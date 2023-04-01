Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 384,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,336,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.05 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

