SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) vs. Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) Critical Survey

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and Alpine Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCWorx and Alpine Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.63 million 0.98 -$3.81 million N/A N/A Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Alpine Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Volatility and Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -57.45% -38.31% -26.59% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpine Acquisition beats SCWorx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

