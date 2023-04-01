Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $202.47 on Monday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

