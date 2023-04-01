Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) versus Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Financial Analysis

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seiko Epson and Universal Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Universal Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 7.33% 13.82% 7.32% Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seiko Epson and Universal Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $10.06 billion 0.54 $754.66 million $1.08 6.56 Universal Entertainment $822.96 million 1.47 -$173.37 million N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Entertainment.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Universal Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

(Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.