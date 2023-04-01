ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $519.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.45, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

