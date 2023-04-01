ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $519.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow stock opened at $464.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.45, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
