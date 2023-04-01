Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shapeways Stock Down 16.3 %

SHPW stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Shapeways

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Shapeways had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

