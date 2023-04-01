Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shapeways Stock Down 16.3 %
SHPW stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
Institutional Trading of Shapeways
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
About Shapeways
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
