SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SBET opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

