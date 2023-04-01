Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 10.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADYYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,280.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,594.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,432.44. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,153.00 and a 12-month high of $2,200.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

Featured Stories

