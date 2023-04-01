Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rises By 20.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 510 ($6.27) in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

