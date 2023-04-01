Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 21.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Asia Broadband, Inc engages in the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. Its mining projects include Los Reyes, Bonanza, San Palmar, and La Guadalupe. The company was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.