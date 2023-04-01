Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Rises By 32.3%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWC. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

