Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases By 32.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DEO opened at $181.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
