Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases By 32.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DEO opened at $181.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

