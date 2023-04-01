Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rises By 21.8%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,491.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Shares of WNGRF opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. George Weston has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $132.20.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
