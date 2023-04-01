Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Expands By 29.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

