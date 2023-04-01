Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Increases By 33.0%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

JD.com Trading Down 1.1 %

JD.com stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

