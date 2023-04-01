Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Decreases By 18.4%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,003,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

