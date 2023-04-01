SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,221.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

