SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.