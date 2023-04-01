SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 180,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.