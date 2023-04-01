Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.