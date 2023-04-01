Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives $5.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Snam Stock Performance
Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
