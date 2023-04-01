Solitario Zinc Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Solitario Zinc in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Zinc’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.33. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

