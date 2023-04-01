Solitario Zinc Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Solitario Zinc in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Zinc’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Solitario Zinc Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.33. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
