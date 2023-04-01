Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %
Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.32. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
