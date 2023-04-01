Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $79.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 734,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.