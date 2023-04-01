Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.6 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.